Vampires vs. Unicorns, A Beautifully Illustrated Card Throwing/Tile Game Now Available for Purchase

In March 2017, we wrote about the Kickstarter Campaign for Vampires vs. Unicorns: Floor War Game, a unique card throwing/tile game created by game designer Jim DuBois and Hi-Fructose co-founder Attaboy with incredible illustration by artists Travis Louie (Vampires) and Travis Lampe (Unicorns). The game has been successfully funded and is now available for purchase through Hi-Fructose and other retail stores.
Draw from your deck of cards to RAISE THE DEAD, cause a UNICORN STAMPEDE, and more! It’s up to you to find the best throwing technique to destroy your opponent’s FLOOR TILES, but, like, BEWARE! As not all tiles are the same! It’s HORN vs. TOOTH, HOOF vs. CLAW!