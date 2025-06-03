How the Starbucks Acquisition of Clover Machines Led to the Popularity of V60 Pour-Over Coffee

Coffee essayist James Hoffmann took a deep dive into the history of the Clover Coffee Machine, how it became the go-to brewing device in the nascent third wave coffee scene, how its acquisition by Starbucks led to the the popularity of pour-over coffee, and how the Japanese company Hario created the perfect pour-over dripper, the V60.

The V60 didn’t even exist 25 years ago, and yet in the two decades since it launched, it has gone on to become one of the most successful and popular brewers in the history of coffee. This is the surprising story of how that happened, and the unexpected role the world’s biggest coffee shop chain played in it.

The V60 Pour-Over Method