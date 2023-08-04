How to Calm a Panic Attack With a Highlighter

Trauma therapist Lauren Aurer of Steadfast Counseling described how a highlighter can help to assuage the anxiety of a panic attack. She explained to hold the highlighter (or any other object) in front, focus on it for a few seconds, and then shift gaze to look beyond it. Repeat that process several times, and the eye movement will help calm the panic. This is a technique of brainspotting, a therapy that uses a patient’s visual field to treat trauma.

What you’re doing is you’re activating your occularcardia reflex, which calms down your vagus nerve and regulates your breathing.

via Digg