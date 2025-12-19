Compassion Man Uses Climbing Gear to Rescue Cat Who Was Stranded in a Tree For Three Days

Duane Hook of Getmeowtahere compassionately used climbing gear to rescue a cat who had been stranded for three days on a high branch of a spindly tree. Rather than climb that tree, Hook decided to go up a nearby tree that was a lot safer for the climb.

The cat was understandably wary of the large bearded man coming towards him, but relented when Hook presented treats. The hungry cat meowed fervently while lapping it up, but then moved closer to look for some affection. When the time was right, Hook put the cat in a bag, which was removed once the pair reached terra firma.

This unnamed cat lives in the driveway of one of the most beautiful parts of Ohio, a few hundred feet from Christmas Rocks. …

The cat was not abandoned, rather his human unexpectedly passed away and the new homeowners were concerned.

The former homeowner of the property where this kitty roams, recently died and the cats stayed on the premises. I was contacted by the new residents about this poor cat being in the tree for the past three days. Skinny tree traverse and a lot of heavy breathing.

Once on solid ground, Hook made sure the cat was warm and well-fed. It didn’t take long for this kitty to find a new home.