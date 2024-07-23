Comedian Hilariously Uses the Outstretched Cat on His Laptop as a Keyboard

French actor and comedian Romain Barreda amusingly used the outstretched tabby cat luxuriating over his laptop computer as a keyboard, touch screen and microphone. He pretended to be talking to someone, explaining how he got this new keyboard that can do just about anything.

(translated) Hello, Hello can you hear me? I have a connection problem. Because my touch screen isn’t working, Ah finally now you can hear me, ok great how are you? I bought a new keyboard, I need to tell you about it. It’s amazing.

Barreda seems to have a fondness for felines as he also performs virtual duets with them.

He also had some fun with his black cat sticking their head in during a video call.