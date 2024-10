Italian Dance Crew Urban Theory Performs Incredible Synchronized Tutting Choreography

Urban Theory, an award-winning Italian dance crew that was created by choreographer Jessica Demaria in 2016, specializes in tutting, a creative hip hop style where dancers form geometric angles with their arms and hands. Their routines are wonderfully streamlined and illusory, as the costumed dancers keep in perfect synchronization with each other.

via Daily Dose of Art