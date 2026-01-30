The Most Unusual House in Every US State

Ken from This House took a visual tour of the United States, noting the most unusual home within each state. Starting in alphabetical order, architectural Ken talks about the home’s location, architectural features, how it was built, and the reason for doing so.

Every U.S. state has at least one home that makes you stop and ask: “Why would anyone build this?” From cliffside castles and underground bunkers to mushroom pods, hobbit holes, and spaceship houses, here are the most unusual houses in all 50 states.