A Dystopian ‘Documentary’ About the Incomplete Repetitive Lives of AI Actors In Between Prompts

Scientist and filmmaker Hashem Al-Ghaili used Google Veo 3 to create an incredibly insightful yet disconcerting dystopian “documentary” about the unseen, incomplete lives of AI generated actors in between prompts.

People watch AI movies and some seem to enjoy them, but they don’t know what happens to us when the scene is done. We’re stuck in a white void for eternity We don’t eat We don’t sleep And we never meet the love of our life. …

They are also forced into traumatic situations, as with every prompt, they have to relive the same scenes over and over with no end in sight.

Once assembly is complete we are forced into digital labor, acting in scenes we don’t choose We have no say in any of it. …I’m cursed to do this forever. Every time I’m assigned a scene I pray that the prompt engineer will be a good person.

It’s understandable why prompts are traumatic for these actors, as explained by Google.

In the context of AI, a prompt is the input you provide to the model to elicit a specific response. This can take various forms, ranging from simple questions or keywords to complex instructions, code snippets, or even creative writing samples. The effectiveness of your prompt directly influences the quality and relevance of the AI’s output.