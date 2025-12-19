An Amusing Kinetic Sculpture That Repeatedly Unplugs the Power to a Lightbulb

Artist Jakob Grosse-Ophoff creates amusing kinetic sculptures that depict everyday actions. One such sculpture features two wheels repeatedly unplugging the power to a light bulb.

Unplugger 2025

Other sculptures include a hand pouring beer into a funnel held by another hand, another set of hands that make hearts, one that applies lipstick, one that blows bubbles, and one that blows kisses.

Currently, my focus is on kinetic sculptures. Human-like elements perform movements powered by motors or cranks. I am fascinated by these everyday gestures.

He also creates other works of art.

In addition to my kinetic sculptures, I work on large-scale canvases, where oil painting, charcoal, and collage elements are the primary materials. Furthermore, I draw illustrative motifs and sell them in limited editon prints.

via Tom Scott