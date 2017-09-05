Laughing Squid

The United Kingdom’s Royal Mail Is Releasing a Series of Eight New Collectible Star Wars Stamps

To celebrate Star Wars: The Last Jedi blasting its way into theaters on December 14th, 2017, The United Kingdom’s Royal Mail will be releasing a series of eight new collectible Star Wars stamps that feature new (Maz Kanata, Supreme Leader Snoke, Porg, BB-8, K-2SO) and classic droids and aliens (Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO) from the legendary sci-fi films. The new stamps are available to pre-order from the Royal Mail website and will be released on October 12th, 2017.

