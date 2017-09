The United Kingdom’s Royal Mail Is Releasing a Series of Eight New Collectible Star Wars Stamps

Pre-order the new STAR WARS™ stamps and discover their secrets, revealed only by UV light. https://t.co/OKe9dMKmr3 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/HZYJHhC77i

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!