A Fascinating Underwater View of Thirsty Desert Animals Drinking From a Bucket With a Camera

Thirsty Burro Bucket

John Wells of the Southwest Texas Alternative Energy and Sustainable Living Field Laboratory captured a really fascinating underwater view of various desert animals drinking from above using a camera at the bottom of a water bucket. The water attracted bees, birds, chickens, a very thirsty burro, a rabbit named George and a bison named Ben.

Everybody loves water in the desert. I was pleasantly surprised during the edit to see that George made an appearance. I know him from all the other rabbits because of the tiny notch in his ear. A burro just happened to come by in time to be included. Ben went against the script and decided to just nudge the bucket. You can lead a steer to water but you can’t make him drink. Note: The swimming bees were rescued.

