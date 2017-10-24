Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Footage of Unconventional Domino Tricks Edited Together to Make One Continuous Chain Reaction

by at on

Domino artist Lily Hevesh (a.k.a. “Hevesh5“) teamed up with the brilliant Kaplamino to create a domino “screenlink” video where they capture footage of all sorts of unconventional domino tricks and edit them all together to make it look like one continuous chain reaction.

Kaplamino and I live in different countries, so it was impossible to do it all in one take. Doing this video as a screenlink was simply a way for us to make a collab video together. The first half the video was built by me, then at 1:44 it switches over to Kaplamino. What was your favorite trick? :)

Footage of Unconventional Domino Tricks Edited Together to Make One Continuous Chain Reaction


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy