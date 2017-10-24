Footage of Unconventional Domino Tricks Edited Together to Make One Continuous Chain Reaction

Kaplamino and I live in different countries, so it was impossible to do it all in one take. Doing this video as a screenlink was simply a way for us to make a collab video together. The first half the video was built by me, then at 1:44 it switches over to Kaplamino. What was your favorite trick? :)

Domino artist Lily Hevesh (a.k.a. “ Hevesh5 “) teamed up with the brilliant Kaplamino to create a domino “screenlink” video where they capture footage of all sorts of unconventional domino tricks and edit them all together to make it look like one continuous chain reaction.

