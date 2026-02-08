How to Unbend a Rainbow Into a Beam of White Light

Innovative science essayist and author Steve Mould wondered if he could unbend a rainbow into a beam of white light, using the principles of Sir Isaac Newton‘s prism rainbows. Mould added an additional prism and a convex lens to achieve the reverse. After a few attempts, Mould succeeded, and the reaction was absolutely stunning.

Newton proved that white light was made of all the colours of rainbow by recombining the spectrum. He used a second prism and a convex lens.