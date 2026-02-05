Turning an Electric Typewriter Into a Gaming Computer

Educational engineer Prototype shared how he’s in the process of transforming a classic electric typewriter into a PC gaming computer.

So, what is a typewriter computer? Well, obviously it’s somewhere between a typewriter and a computer. Butwhere that lies is up to our design. The goal will be to build a fully functioning computer inside of this typewriter complete with a working screen and keyboard.

So there’s still a lot left to do. He disassembled the typewriter, split the keyboard, determined where the screen went, used 3D modeling, added a PCB (printed circuit board) and assigned circuitry, and then finished with a bit of coding to bring this innovative project to life. Prototype said, however, that he is far from done with this project and that he drop a new video when it is finished.

This is hands down the stupidest thing I’ve ever made, and I love it. I’m surprised it actually works. We were even able to keep it looking the same as a normal typewriter from the outside, apart from the wires hanging out. But these will all be inside the typewriter once we’re done with it. We still have to build the computer inside of this thing and mount a screen to the slide. So there’s still a lot left to do

The Project Trailer

via Hackaday