How Mid-Century ‘Emojis’ Were Created on Typewriters

“Historically passionate” artist Brooke Connor explained how people created “emojis” on typewriters during the mid-20th century. And like modern day, there are lines of character combinations that help a typist recreate these images with ease.

Did you know that people in the 1940s/50s use to make their own typewriter emojis?

Earlier Typewriter Emojis

Thanks Nate Bear!