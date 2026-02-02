Two Year Old Billiards Prodigy Sets Guinness World Records for Youngest Person to Make Trick Pool Shots

The Guinness World Record for “The Youngest Person to Make a Snooker Double Pot” and “Youngest Person to Make a Pool Bank Shot” was set by two-year-old (almost three) billiards prodigy Jude Owens of Manchester, England, in September and October of 2025.

At the age of just 2 years 261 days old, Jude Owens became the youngest person to make a snooker double pot. Then at 2 years 302 days, Jude set the record for youngest person to make a pool bank shot.

Jude learned how to play from his father, who saw and encouraged Jude’s talent.

Jude was introduced to snooker and pool by his father Luke who gifted him a mini-table to play on. After taking to the smaller table so well, Jude was introduced to larger adult-size tables and that proved to be no obstacle at all (though he does need the help of a stool to reach the table!).