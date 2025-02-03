Smiling Dog Without Back Legs Prefers to Run Free Rather Than Use Her Wheelchair

A wonderfully sweet and smiling dog named Dixie, who was born with paralyzed back legs that eventually had to be removed due to a bone infection, is so much happier to run free without any impediments rather than drag a wheelchair behind her.

With the loving environment provided by Brittany Annabelle Slone and her husband Nate, Dixie has learned not only how to walk and run on her two front legs but also how to navigate ledges, steps and other heights.

She was born paralyzed. As a puppy, she dragged her back legs around. When I adopted her, she had a bone infection. I saw the vet many times, but we were unable to heal her legs. I decided to have both of her back legs amputated in order to save her life. She is happy, healthy, and strong. She loves life, but isn’t a fan of her wheelchair so we only use it as needed.