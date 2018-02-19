Two Kids Disguised as a Tall Man in a Trench Coat Try to See ‘Black Panther’ For Price of One Person

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m
— Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018
Carson, California Twitter user Pillsbury captured hilarious footage of his two friends, who were both disguised as one tall man in a trench coat, trying to get into a screening of Black Panther at a local theater for the price of one person. The employee behind the ticket counter was simply not having it.
Here's the full video hahaha #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/SFlJ7o9b3i
— Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 17, 2018
Another angle of standing in line. pic.twitter.com/wYi9r3hFeq
— Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 17, 2018
