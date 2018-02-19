Two Kids Disguised as a Tall Man in a Trench Coat Try to See ‘Black Panther’ For Price of One Person

Carson, California Twitter user Pillsbury captured hilarious footage of his two friends, who were both disguised as one tall man in a trench coat , trying to get into a screening of Black Panther at a local theater for the price of one person. The employee behind the ticket counter was simply not having it.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m

