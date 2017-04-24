Two Hyper Baby Goats Repeatedly Jump on Their Mother’s Back When Not Bouncing off the Walls

Two absolutely adorable two-week old baby goats named Millie and Charlie channel their very hyper juvenile energy by repeatedly jumping onto their mother Luna’s back. When that gets boring or if Mom’s not in the mood, the pair are perfectly happy just bouncing off the walls of their stall at the famous Sunflower Farm Creamery

