Two Hyper Baby Goats Repeatedly Jump on Their Mother’s Back When Not Bouncing off the Walls

OnMama'sBack

Two absolutely adorable two-week old baby goats named Millie and Charlie channel their very hyper juvenile energy by repeatedly jumping onto their mother Luna’s back. When that gets boring or if Mom’s not in the mood, the pair are perfectly happy just bouncing off the walls of their stall at the famous Sunflower Farm Creamery

Mama goat Luna doesn’t get a moments rest with her two expert jumping children. Millie and Charlie are two weeks old and super sweet and snuggly but they also have awesome moves and spend half the day on their mom’s back or practicing wall kick off twists! It never gets old watching them play!

Bouncing off the Wall

Not in the mood

