Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Two-Handed Bowler Ben Ketola Uses 10 Lanes to Roll 12 Strikes in 86.9 Seconds

by at on

23-year-old two-handed bowler Ben Ketola of Etna, New York may have set a world record for the fastest “perfect game” by using 10 lanes to roll 12 strikes in 86.9 seconds.

Two-Handed Bowler Ben Ketola Uses 10 Lanes to Roll 12 Strikes in 86.9 Seconds

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.