Clever Duets ‘Sung’ by Two Characters Drawn on Each Side of an Artist’s Face

Artist Mariam Marks quite amusingly paints individual characters onto each side of her face and either sings or synchs songs that have two distinctive parts. During the song, Marks cleverly turns her head to the character assigned to that part. Marks said that she loves to entertain people.

There’s a reason my videos go viral: they’re fun, lighthearted and entertaining. It’s my goal to spread joy and happiness around the world!

Marks also explains how she creates these characters through painting tutorials.