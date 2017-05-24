Twitch Streamer and Ex-Government Employee Role Plays as Sheriff Eli in Grand Theft Auto Online

Eli Thompson is a popular streamer on Twitch who polices the streets of Los Santos as a no-nonsense sheriff in Grand Theft Auto Online. The man behind the character, who use to work in the real world as a federal government information technology consultant, is a member of the State of Emergency role-playing community where a number of popular Twitch streamers interact with each other in an ever-evolving cops and robbers environment. This all takes place within the Grand Theft Auto V mod called FiveM. Sheriff Eli shares his crime fighting adventures on both Twitch and YouTube.
