Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Twitch Streamer and Ex-Government Employee Role Plays as Sheriff Eli in Grand Theft Auto Online

by at on

Eli Thompson is a popular streamer on Twitch who polices the streets of Los Santos as a no-nonsense sheriff in Grand Theft Auto Online. The man behind the character, who use to work in the real world as a federal government information technology consultant, is a member of the State of Emergency role-playing community where a number of popular Twitch streamers interact with each other in an ever-evolving cops and robbers environment. This all takes place within the Grand Theft Auto V mod called FiveM. Sheriff Eli shares his crime fighting adventures on both Twitch and YouTube.

via reddit

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.