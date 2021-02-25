Medina Ohio Fire Department Revives Turtles and Tortoises With Tiny Oxygen Masks After Shed Fire

When a fire ripped through a shed in Medina, Ohio that was holding a number of turtles and several tortoises, quick-acting firefighters with the Medina Fire Department rushed to save as many of them as they were able. The department fitted tiny oxygen masks over each rescued turtle and tortoise’s heads. These masks are specially made for small animal rescues and they certainly did what they were supposed to do. Sadly, not all the turtles were able to be saved. The fire is believed to have started due to a faulty heating unit.

via Michelle Collins