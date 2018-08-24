Laughing Squid

A Stunning Dry Forest in Madagascar Made Entirely of Jagged Peaked Limestone Towers

Great Big Story traveled to the western coast of Madagascar to visit the incredible Tsingy de Bemaraha Strict Nature Reserve, a stunning 230 mile dry deciduous forest made up of limestone towers that rise up over 200 feet in the air to razor sharp jagged peaks. The towers are difficult to traverse, as denoted by the name “tsingy”, which translates locally as “the place where one cannot walk barefoot”. Despite the harsh terrain, however the forest is home to deciduous plants as well as a number of threatened species of wild birds and lemurs.

Composed of large limestone structures, the stone forest was once submerged completely underwater, some 200 million years ago. Today, the razor-sharp formations spread across 230 square miles, creating a dramatic scene.

