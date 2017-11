When the iPhone X was announced in September 2017 as “ one more thing “, the company introduced their new “Face ID” facial recognition software, which would serve as a super secure password for unlocking the phone. Some very clever vloggers decided to put that notion to the test with various masks, costumes and facial hair , with rather mixed results. The experiment with identical twins proved most successful as the phones unlocked 100% of the time for each twin.

