A Humorous Look at How Goffin’s Cockatoos Use Tools to Solve Problems

In a humorous episode of his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank spoke rather highly of the Goffin’s cockatoo, using his gently mocking manner to describe the skill in which these birds use tools to solve problems and seek rewards.

True Facts: Is The Goffin’s Cockatoo The Smartest Bird?

Frank also looks into the cockatoo’s cognitive skills, noting how their brains work differently than a human brain.

Bird brains are different. Much smaller, but they have an incredibly high density of neurons. So in the structure that’s analogous to our forebrain responsible for complex thinking, they’ve got primate levels of equipment. But their brains evolved this capacity separately from ours. And so the question is how do they think and what else are they capable of?