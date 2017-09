Helsinki, Finland artist Jonna Pohjalainen attended an Environmental Art workshop at the Pedvale Open Air Museum in 2006 and carved a collection of local fallen aspen trees them into giant colored pencil sculptures . According to Jonna , her Color Pencils work “shows us how it is connected with its surroundings and how it changes during different weather conditions and times of the day.”

