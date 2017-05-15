Laughing Squid

Trash Stealing Bear Runs Away in Fear After Setting Off Creepy Motion Activated Clown Doll Alarm

Bear Problem Solved

Earlier this month, Larry Ogle of Salem, Virginia strapped a creepy motion activated clown to his garbage can outside and sent a trash stealing bear running away in fear after it set off the evil laughing clown alarm.

