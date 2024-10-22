Dramatic Slow Motion Footage of a Bat Hunting for Prey in Count Dracula’s Transylvania

A dramatic clip from the PBS series Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom, actor Jeremy Irons narrates slow motion footage of a greater mouse-eared bat of Transylvania, one of the largest bats in Europe, hunting for prey. Unlike other bats, this particular genus uses their excellent hearing to pinpoint exactly where insects such as beetles and large moths, centipedes, spiders and grasshoppers, are awaiting their respective destinies. Once satiated, the bat returns to the massive cave to huddle with others.

Transylvania is a wonderland for bats, home to 26 types of bats. Romania has over 12,000 caves, which can be critical sanctuaries for Transylvania’s bats.

The ‘Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom’ Series