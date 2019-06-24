How ‘Toy Story’ Centers Around the Fear of Abandonment Throughout Every Stage of a Child’s Life

In an extremely insightful essay, Isaac of The Take by Screenprism takes a look at the Toy Story franchise. In doing so, he notes how each movie shows the evolution of each toy and the role they play in Andy’s life, the petty jealousies in the first films that become friendships later on and the challenges faced when the little boy grows up and goes to college.

The most prominent theme overall, however, is the initial fear of abandonment that develops into a full-blown and accepted certainty throughout a child’s life.

The Toy Story franchise brings us a lot of joy – but deep down it’s really about one of our greatest fears – the fear of abandonment.