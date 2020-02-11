Actor Aaron Paul and His Wife Lauren Graciously Give a Tour of Their Serene Rustic Riverside Idaho Cabin

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Actor Aaron Paul (previously) and his beautiful wife Lauren graciously opened the doors to Architectural Digest and invited them in to tour their beautiful, serene riverside cabin in Paul’s native Idaho. This gorgeous, oversized cabin was built from the bottom up and features an amazing bar, a media room, a giant backyard and lots of bedrooms for visiting friends and family.

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren welcome Architectural Digest to Idaho, where the critically acclaimed actor and his family live in custom wood and stone paradise. Conceived and executed from scratch in tandem with interior designer Jake Arnold and Pearson Design Group, the Paul residence purposely evokes childhood memories for the Idaho native.

The actor commented that he used to live in a closet when he was first starting and explained how he so he was amazed by how the house had come together.