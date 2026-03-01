A Tour of the Once Magnificent Castles in America

Ken from This House took a visual tour of the once-magnificent castles in the United States, noting their locations, the year they were built, the gentry who resided in these grand homes, and the parties that were held there. He also spoke about their downfall and what happened to these forgotten structures.

America’s Gilded Age millionaires built literal castles, turrets, battlements, crenelated walls, and all. But with nothing to defend, why did they build them… and why did so many end up demolished, burned, or abandoned?