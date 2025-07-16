‘Total Pixel Space’ – A Hypnotic AI Generated Short Film That Explores the Numbers That Make Up Digital Images

In his award-winning hypnotic short Total Pixel Space, filmmaker and musician Jacob Adler employs generative AI to explore the nature of digital images and the combination of numbers that create these images while pondering whether or not there is an endless supply of these combinations.

Total Pixel Space contains every possible digital image, including films of your entire life, every life you never lived, and the lives of every creature or object that ever and never existed on or off the earth, from every possible angle.