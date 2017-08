The Austrian Domino Art group set up an incredible project where they topple over 20,000 glow in the dark dominoes. They turned the lights on and off a few times during the sequence of events to show the awesome effect of each glowing domino.

During TDT we set up this glow in the dark project with 20,000 dominoes in total! We built this project as a ‘screenlink’ where we built several screens & edited them together so it looks like one video.

