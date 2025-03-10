Toothless Senior Cat Is So Obsessed With Potatoes That He Treats Them As If They’re His Children

A toothless senior cat named Nugget is so obsessed with potatoes of any shape, style, and size that he wants to be around them all the time, as if they were his own children. According to his human Anshu these potatoes help Nugget with his anxiety, particularly when it comes to car rides.

He just loves his potatoes. No matter where they are, he would always go sit where his potatoes are. …We moved from from east coast to Texas so it was like a 3-day drive and Nugget doesn’t like being in the car at all. He’s very anxious, so I took two potatoes from our cabinet and we put them in his carrier. Lo and behold, he is sleeping calmly in the carrier.