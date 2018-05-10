Students Document the Arrival of Cute Little Cartoon Aliens on Earth in the Short Film ‘Toonocalypse’

DUST presents Toonocalypse, a fantastic live-action animated sci-fi film by Owen Rixon of The 2D Workshop. It follows two students in Edinburgh who document the arrival of cute little cartoon aliens (Toons) on Earth. After a year, the small aliens transform into larger and scarier beings and show their true, dark intentions.
