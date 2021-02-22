Guitarists Tom Morello and Slash Battle It Out as They Flash Into Their ‘Guitar Hero’ Selves on ‘Interstate 80’

Legendary guitarists Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Slash of Guns N’ Roses performed together on Morello’s song “Interstate 80”. As the two musicians alternately shredded in an ultimate guitar battle, they each flashed into their instantly recognizable counterpart selves from the game Guitar Hero. The song is from Morello’s EP “COMMANDANTE”

Tom Morello battles Slash in the guitar duel of the century in the new song “Interstate 80”

Slash and Morello spoke fondly about playing with each other.