Titanic Survivor Recalls the Harrowing Moments When He Realized the Ship Was Sinking

Frank Prentice, a crew memeber who worked as an assistant purser on the Titanic, recalled the harrowing moments just before he realized the ship was sinking during an interview for the 1979 BBC series The Great Liners – Hazard at Sea.

Prentice shared what happened from his point of view on April 14, 1912, the fateful collision with the hidden iceberg, and how the horrible tragedy still haunted him until his death in 1982.

More than a century since the Titanic sank on its maiden voyage, this first-person testimony of survivor Frank Prentice remains a powerful and harrowing account of the sheer terror felt by those on board….he vividly depicted the harrowing events of that historic night, one that continued to haunt him in his dreams for decades afterward.

