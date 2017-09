Want to learn how we edit our photos? In this video, the COOPH team reveals our 7 golden tips that we always consider during post-production. With a little practice, it won’t be long before you too can edit epic photos from SCRATCH!

The team at Cooperative of Photography ( COOPH ) has created a wonderful video where they reveal their seven tips for editing photos, with your favorite image editing software, from S.C.R.A.T.C.H.

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!