A Tiny Tabletop Combination Washer and Dryer

While at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, veteran New York City news anchor Pat Kiernan checked out the LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo by Hisense, a tabletop model that can easily fit on a counter or in a closet, so long as there’s a water hookup nearby. As Kiernan so aptly put it, it’s perfect for a tiny NYC apartment.

The ultimate for a tiny New York City apartment. Hisense is showing this off at CES in Las Vegas. It’s the soon-to-launch LuxCare mini washer/dryer. That’s the whole thing. Sits in a closet or on a countertop. It needs a water hookup and doesn’t hold a lot of stuff. But it’s a remarkably small device and it doesn’t feel like a toy.

The design of this combo unit won accolades at the 2025 CES Innovation Awards.

Technical Information About the Washer Dryer Combo

The LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo is a compact, all-in-one unit designed for delicate garments. Its sleek design integrates seamlessly with home decor, making it suitable for bedrooms or walk-in closets. The washer-dryer features advanced cleaning technology that ensures gentle care for intimates and specialty fabrics while achieving 99.99% bacterial removal. The autodosing system manages detergent for up to 15 cycles, streamlining the laundry process. With a rapid wash-and-dry cycle of just 78 minutes, LuxCare Mini offers efficiency and convenience. Intuitive settings are tailored for delicate items, balancing superior cleaning performance with effective sanitization.