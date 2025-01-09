Man Builds Tiny Homes With Attached Bicycles to Give Dignified Shelter to the Toronto Homeless Community

Ryan Donais was so concerned about the safety of the people living in the increasing number of homeless encampments around Toronto, that he designed and built really tiny homes attached to bicycles for portability. These Tiny Tiny Homes provide safe shelter with solar power, a microwave, a fold-out bed, and a ceiling fan. Most importantly, these homes gives the residents with a restored sense dignity and hope for the future.

Tiny Tiny Homes is dedicated to replacing unsafe tent encampments with mobile, sustainable homes for those experiencing homelessness. We believe that every person deserves not only shelter but also dignity and the opportunity for a better future. Our homes are designed to offer safety, flexibility, and hope while promoting community and sustainability.



Donais also feels that Tiny Tiny Homes could help solve the issue of being unhoused and is raising money through GoFundMe to build even more tiny homes to help more people.

By collaborating with local communities, volunteers, and partners, we aim to scale our efforts and provide more homes to those in need. Through education and advocacy, we also work to raise awareness about homelessness and the potential for sustainable solutions like ours.



Donais Describes His Designs

Living in downtown Toronto, it breaks my heart to see the housing crisis everywhere, with tents in parks and people sleeping outside. Tents are for camping, not for housing. That’s why I came up with the idea of creating a tiny home that is on a bicycle. This model is insulated, weatherproof, and watertightThe camper has a sofa that converts to a bed. Solar power for the lights and fan. Desk and 12 cubic feet of storage under the bed. This camper will provide people with a secure and comfortable place to live.

