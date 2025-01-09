Compassionate Couple Raise a Tiny Pink Blob They Found After Hurricane Into a Beautiful Healthy Squirrel

While out walking their dog, Christian Scafidi and Emma Dahlberg found a tiny helpless pink creature in their yard covered with ants. While unsure of the animal’s species, they immediately brought him inside, did some research and learned that their discovery was a newborn Eastern grey male squirrel. The couple spent some time trying to find his biological family, but the previous night’s hurrican probably made them scatter. And the infant squirrel had gotten wet.

There it was the day after a hurricane, it was super wet outside we were looking around trying to find his mom trying to find other siblings or whatnot and we couldn’t find anything. He was just there by himself underneath a little branch. He was super wet. If they’re breathing in water it’s really bad for their lungs, so we had to get him a vet appointment. When he was breathing, we could hear a little bit of a clicking noise, so the vet gave him an antibiotic and that’s what actually helped him survive.

They named him Li’l Richard, kept him warm and fed him around the clock to ensure that he would not only survive, but thrive in their care. And he did. Now that Richard is full grown, Scafidi and Dahlberg take him outside, but loud noises scare him.

We take him outside. We’ll go in the backyard, he’ll run around. The thing is, he’s super emotional so he gets super scared going outside. He doesn’t like new noises. Sometimes he’ll even like make crying noises. If he hears like some scary things he’ll run hide behind a chair.