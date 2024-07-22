A Tiny Rescued Mouse With a Big Personality Who Loves to Hide in Her Human’s Shirt

A salon owner who was taking a break one day, found a tiny baby mouse who was abandoned on the ground. Not wanting to let her die, he took her in and became instantly attached to one another. He bottle fed her and was amazed at how strong the little mouse had become and what a big personality she had. He named her Molly Beans, and though she has everything a mouse could need, Molly prefers to hide in his shirt.

Her strength was amazing. She had such a will to live. You know and that really comes out in her personality. Now she has a huge huge personality. She’ll run up my arm, down my shirt and she will just stay there.

Tiny Mouse Big Personality
@molly_beans_dad

6 weeks down little Molly girl! #alllivesmatter #mouse #rescuemouse #babymouserescue #lilprincess

? Live Your Beautiful Life – Gray Griggs
@molly_beans_dad

#mollybean #mollysdad #mouse #rescuemouse #babymouserescue #lilprincess #daddysgirl #allanlimailivesmatter #allmouselivesmatter

? original sound – molly_beans_dad
@molly_beans_dad

This lil girl sure loves her bananas! ??? #mollybean #alllivesmatter #mouse #rescuemouse #babymouserescue #lilprincess #daddysgirl #snack #bananas

? Apples and Bananas – HeyKids Nursery Rhymes
@molly_beans_dad

Baby Molly gets a new snack to try every night. This may be her favorite! Just like her daddy. ? #mollybean #alllivesmatter #mouse #rescuemouse #babymouserescue #lilprincess #pbj #snack

? Coastline – Hollow Coves
@molly_beans_dad

Dont wake the monster. ?? #mollybean #mollysdad #mouse #rescuemouse #lilprincess #daddysgirl #allmouselivesmatter #animalsoftiktok #molly #yawn #sleepy #fyp

? original sound – ?Christian?
@molly_beans_dad

Thats it. Signing her up for gymnastics. ?????#mollybean #mouse #rescuemouse #animalsoftiktok #allmouselivesmatter #rescueanimals #mollybeansdad #lilprincess #molly #parkour #hardcoreparkour #gymnastics

? original sound – THE OFFICE U.S.
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts