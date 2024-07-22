A Tiny Rescued Mouse With a Big Personality Who Loves to Hide in Her Human’s Shirt

A salon owner who was taking a break one day, found a tiny baby mouse who was abandoned on the ground. Not wanting to let her die, he took her in and became instantly attached to one another. He bottle fed her and was amazed at how strong the little mouse had become and what a big personality she had. He named her Molly Beans, and though she has everything a mouse could need, Molly prefers to hide in his shirt.

Her strength was amazing. She had such a will to live. You know and that really comes out in her personality. Now she has a huge huge personality. She’ll run up my arm, down my shirt and she will just stay there.