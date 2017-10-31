A Father Creates an Amazing Timelapse of His Daughter Aging From 0 to 18 Years Old

Dutch photographer and filmmaker Frans Hofmeester filmed his lovely daughter, Lotte, once a week from the time she was an infant until she was 18. Hofmeester created a stunning timelapse video that shows Lotte aging from a baby to a young adult in a little over five minutes.
The time-lapses confront us with our mortality. In a montage of less than 6 minutes, the viewer can observe one of the most mysterious and profound processes in human life – to grow up and age. Hofmeester attempts to create and preserve a sense of reality. Thus, the portraits are created without the use of extra make-up or filters – bare, honest, unpolished and uncensored.