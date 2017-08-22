Laughing Squid

Adam Savage Unveils His New Set of Thracian Warrior Armor

Adam Savage of Tested received a new set of a Thracian warrior armor that he received in the mail from Prop Store, a memorabilia company that collects and also sells costumes and props from popular movies.

A massive box filled with packing peanuts and voluminous zip-lock bags just arrived at the cave! That can only mean one thing: time for the unveiling of Adam’s newest costume acquisition from Prop Store. This costume has it all: armor, a helmet, shield, sword, and spear–and it’s all gorgeously made for a big budget film.

Adam Savage's New Thracian Warrior Armor

