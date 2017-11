This may be our most colourful job yet. Our costume and prop crews made super cool helmets for Thor and Hulk, the colorful Grandmaster Guard armor, the striking blue costume of Skurge (Karl Urban), and even a costume for director Taika Waititi himself.

Weta Workshop released a video featuring a vibrant behind the scenes look at how they created the amazing hyper-stylized armor and weapons for Thor: Ragnarok .

