Thom Yorke of Radiohead Releases a Devastating 2021 Remix of the Song ‘Creep’ at a Much Slower Tempo

Thom Yorke of Radiohead released a 2021 remix of the band’s iconic 1992 song “Creep”. The remix is at a much slower tempo, with acoustic guitar, dramatic keyboards, and deliberate delivery of the lyrics, all of which make the song sound even more devastating than the original version. The accompanying video features exquisitely simple, but incredibly expressive artwork by designer Jun Takahashi.

Here is my re-imagined remix version of Creep for 2021, 30 years later. Done for my friend Jun Takahashi, and for a world that is seemingly turning upside down.