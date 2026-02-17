‘This Is Fine’ and ‘Dumpster Fire’ 3D Clay Sculptures
Adam of North of the Border created a wonderfully apt 3D sculpture made of clay and resin of the “This Is Fine” meme. As with previous videos, Adam shared every step of the painstaking process through to the end. Adam also created a “Dumpster Fire” sculpture.
Last week I made a decidedly non-nerd dumpster fire. So this week it only feels right to make a decade old meme that’s still somehow relevant today.
The ‘Dumpster Fire’ Sculpture
