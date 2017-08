Photographer wildwingsla captured absolutely amazing footage showing a charm of thirty hummingbirds partaking in their daily ablutions together in a bubbling bird bath. The photographer made particular note of the peaceful co-existence of the bathing birds, particularly since they are known to be a bit territorial.

A record 30 hummingbirds bathe together at one time during this morning’s wash! You’d never know they will be harassing each other in five minutes’ time…

via Geekologie