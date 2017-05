The filmmakers at Corridor Digital has created an intense video, based on the phrase “There’s No Time to Explain,” that features a confused man visited by a friend who needs him to quickly slap Gorski’s Quantum Cream on his face before jumping into a time machine. After fighting off a construction worker and traveling 10 minutes into the past, it is revealed to him that he must blow his past self up, along with his group of evil alien friends.

A post shared by Corridor Digital (@corridordigital) on May 12, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT